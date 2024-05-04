'Win from Raebareli before you challenge': Garry Kasparov taunts Rahul Gandhi over 'best chess player' remark

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former world chess champion Garry Kasparov.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former world chess champion Garry Kasparov in a post on social media platform roasted Rahul Gandhi over his nomination from Rae Bareli after the latter drawn a parallel between chess and politics. Taking to X, Garry Kasparov wrote, "Traditional dictates that you should first win from Raebareli before challenging for the top!"

This comes after Rahul Gandhi on May 1 gave an example of pressure tactics in chess and politics saying in chess if a person learns to control the centre, he knows how to apply the pressure and similarly in politics, if one does not have a clear idea of what he-she is doing, then he doesn't understand the Centre.

Drawing a parallel between the strategies of chess and politics, Rahul Gandhi shared his own experience with the game saying he started playing the game at a young age and eventually defeated those who initially taught him.

Rahul Gandhi had praised Garry Kasparov mentioning him as his favourite chess player and talked about how he applies pressure and non-linear thinking. The Congress scion had also termed himself as the best chess player among Indian political leaders.

Garry Kasparov made this comment while replying to an X user named GhoseSpot who wrote, "Feel so relieved that @Kasparov63 and @vishy64theking retired early and didn’t have to face the greatest chess genius of our times."

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Congress' stronghold Rae Bareli, a seat held by his mother and Congress patriarch Sonia Gandhi for over two decades.

Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka, Khare, Robert Vadra accompany Rahul

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ashok Gehlot and Robert Vadra. Before filing the nomination, the Gandhi family also performed a havan.

In his first reaction after filing his nomination, Rahul Gandhi said that his mother had handed over the family work to him with a lot of trust and sought people's support in his fight against saving democracy.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi, during a rally in Bengal, took a jibe at the former Congress chief saying, "Today I also want to tell him, Daro Mat (don't be afraid), Bhaago Mat (don't run) adding Rahul Gandhi had "run away" from Amethi for fear of defeat.

