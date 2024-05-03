Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kaiserganj Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karan Bhushan Singh vs Ram Bhagat Mishra vs Narendra Pandey

After months of speculation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) have finally disclosed their candidates for the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency, setting the stage for a heated electoral battle in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP's candidate: Karan Bhusan Singh

Amidst allegations of sexual harassment against sitting MP Brij Bhusan Sharan Singh, the BJP has nominated his son, Karan Bhusan Singh, as their candidate from Kaiserganj. This move marked a significant departure from the past, where Brij Bhusan Sharan Singh held sway over the constituency.

SP's contender: Ram Bhagat Mishra

In a strategic move, the Samajwadi Party has chosen Ram Bhagat Mishra as its candidate for the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat. Mishra, a former member of the Congress party who later joined BJP and subsequently SP, is expected to mount a strong challenge against the BJP's nominee.

BSP's nominee: Narendra Pandey

Notably, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was the first to announce its candidate for Kaiserganj, naming Narendra Pandey. This move underscores BSP's determination to sway a significant portion of the electorate in its favour, as the party aimed to make its mark in the upcoming elections.

Polling details and historical significance

Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency, comprising five Vidhan Sabha seats, including Payagpur, Kaiserganj, Katra Bazar, Colonelganj and Tarabganj, is slated for polling in the fifth phase on May 20. Historically, the constituency has witnessed alternating periods of dominance by various parties, with BJP currently enjoying momentum after winning the last two Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.

