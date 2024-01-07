Ram Lalla’s idol to be 51 inch tall, made of black stone, will be in 5-year-old child form | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Under-construction Ram Mandir

Ram Mandir updates: Amid rising enthusiasm in the air as the Ram Mandir inauguration day steps closer, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai has shared the details of the idol how it would be at the time of ‘pran pratishtha’ (consecration event). Divulging the details, Rai said that the idol of Ram Lalla would be in the form of a five-year-old child, which will be made of black stone. The “attractively made” idol will be 51 inches tall, he said.

“The idol made of Lord Shri Ram Lalla is in the form of a five year old child. The idol is 51 inches tall, made of black stone, and is very attractively made,” Rai posted on X.

“Janki ji (Sita) will be placed in the upper floor. The three brothers will be installed there along with Lord Hanuman. It would take nearly six to eight months more,” the General Secretary said while interacting with the media.

Consecration ceremony

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22. Many VVIP guests from the country and abroad are expected to come to the temple town to attend the event.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people. Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the grand ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.

