Vaani Kapoor to headline coming-of-age flick titled Badtameez Gill | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vaani Kapoor will also feature alongside Akshay Kumar in Khel Khel Mein.

Bollywood diva Vaani Kapoor is all geared up to headline a coming-of-age drama flick titled Badtameez Gill. The film will tell the story of a girl and her family set in Bareilly and London. The upcoming film is being produced by Nickky Bhagnani and Viicky Bhagnani, Vinay Aggarwal, Ankur Takrani and Akshad Ghone. It is being directed by Navjot Gulati, who has written Running Shaadi, Ginny Weds Sunny and directed films like Jai Mummy Di and soon to be released, Pooja Meri Jaan.

"Vaani Kapoor is headlining our ambitious project Badtameez Gill that is set to go on floors in the first week of May! Vaani was the first and the only choice and she is perfect for the part in every way. Vaani will showcase a totally different side to her acting in our film that has its heart in the right place,'' ANI reported quoting producer duo Nickky and Viicky.

They added, "Vaani is a top-notch actress, and she hasn't been seen in an out and out comedies & family entertainers. We feel she will do a brilliant job at this genre. The role was written keeping in mind someone like her."

Talking about the reason behind choosing Vaani for the lead role, the duo further added, ''We needed a gorgeous, confident girl who can be a riot for her family & her friends. Vaani is this person in real life. So, when we met her, we knew we had found our lead! She will light up the screen with her presence and hopefully, we will entertain a lot of people with our film.''

Deets about Badtameez Gill and Vaani's other projects

The film also stars Aparshakti Khurrana as Vaani's brother, and Paresh Rawal plays Vaani's father in the film. The film is set to start its shooting schedule in Bareilly. Apart from Badtameez Gill, Vaani is gearing up for Khel Khel Mein co-starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk and Aditya Seal, set to release on September 6 this year, coinciding with Akshay's birthday week.

Khel Khel Mein is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai.

Also Read: Rupali Ganguly to quit Anupamaa post joining BJP? Find out here