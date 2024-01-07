Ram temple consecration ceremony: Ayodhya Development Authority plants Ramayana-era plants

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Plantation drive is underway in Ayodhya

Ram temple consecration ceremony: Ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22, the Ayodhya Development Authority has prepared to plant Ramayana-era plants and extinct trees across the city.

50,000 plants ordered

A total of 50,000 plants have been ordered and are expected to arrive in Ayodhya soon. Nursery Director Ram Prakash Rathore said, "Currently, there is an order of 50,000 plants. More varieties of plants will come here and they are being sent here with the help of different vehicles."

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of the Ayodhya Development Authority, Vishal Singh, said that the authority is promoting the plants that have been mentioned in the Ramayana. "We are promoting the plants that have been mentioned in the Ramayana. On top of this, we are also promoting those that are going extinct. Apart from this, we are doing horticulture beautification for flowers," he added.

Consecration ceremony

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22. Many VVIP guests from the country and abroad are expected to come to the temple town to attend the event.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people. Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the grand ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.

