Uttar Pradesh STF arrests Sultanpur robbery accused, having bounty on head, after encounter

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested the second accused, also a wanted criminal, following an encounter between STF and the robber, in connection with the robbery in Sultanpur. The gunfight took place under the jurisdiction of Jaisinghpur police station near Shobhavati Inter College on the Moiili Peedhi-Bagiya Chauraha road. The accused was identified as Ajay Yadav, alias DM, having a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head. He was shot twice in his leg during the encounter and was shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Five cases are registered against the accused: Police

The police took the captured criminal to Jaisinghpur Community Health Center. The doctor referred him to the Sultanpur Government Medical College. A reward of Rs 1 lakh had been announced for the accused after a robbery incident at a jewellery shop in Sultanpur. According to the police, five cases are registered against Ajay.

Akhilesh Yadav criticises encounter

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shared a chart on his social media account. He wrote on X, "In the reign of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the number of encounters also reflects the injustice of illegal killings, as well as the oppression against the PDA." The Samajwadi Party president shared a chart that claimed that 125 (60 per cent) of the people killed in these so-called "fake encounters" were from the PDA. However, the chart does not mention the source of this information.

(With inputs from Jagriti Shrivastav)

ALSO READ | Terrorist conspiracy suspected behind Mathura train derailment: Railway sources