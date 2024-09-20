Terrorist conspiracy suspected behind Mathura train derailment: Railway sources

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A goods train derailed in UP's Mathura on Wenesday.

A train derailment occurred on Wednesday evening around 8 pm near the Vrindavan Road Station and Ajhai in Mathura. Twenty-six freight train carriages derailed from the tracks, severely disrupting the Delhi-Mumbai railway route and raising alarms among railway authorities. Several wagons of the goods train were damaged after colliding with each other during the derailment.

According to railway authorities, how the goods train was derailed indicates the possibility of a deliberate conspiracy. There are growing concerns that a terrorist organisation might be involved in this incident, prompting investigations into its potential links to larger security threats.

In response to the incident, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and other security agencies visited the site on Thursday to assess the situation and search for any evidence of an extremist connection. The railway department has instructed all security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation from all angles to determine the cause of the derailment.

(Inputs from Anamika)