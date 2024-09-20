Uttar Pradesh: School van crash leaves 10 children injured near Kharad village in Muzaffarnagar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, at least 10 children sustained injuries when a school van overturned after colliding with a car near Muzaffarnagar's Kharad village on Friday. Speaking to the media, Circle Officer (CO) SP Upadhyay said that the incident took place when the van of Star International School, carrying 18 children from different villages, was on way to the school in Phugana.

The injured children have been taken to a private hospital in neighbouring Shamli district. The CO said the condition of three children identified as Ayush (15), Priyanshu (14) and Aryan (12) is serious. The van has been seized, and its driver Kapil Kumar has been arrested, the officer added.

Similar incident on Gonda-Lucknow highway

In a similar incident last month, seven students among 10 people got injured after a private school bus collided with another on August 16. The accident happened when a bus with 40 students onboard collided with another bus on the Gonda-Lucknow highway near Balpur area, Colonelganj Inspector Police Station Sridhar Pathak said.

A conductor, drivers of both buses and seven students -- Anmol (12), RB Pathak (10), Lakshya Pratap Singh (11), Rudra (9), Manvi Sahu (14), Rupali (11) and Pratibha (12) -- got injured in the accident, the police said.



