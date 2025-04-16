Waqf Act: SC says undoing 'waqf by user' will have consequences, adds 'you cannot undo the past' | 10 points Waqf Act: The Supreme Court proposed to pass an order that properties declared as waqf including 'waqf by user' will not denotified. Centre opposed it and sought a further hearing.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday started a hearing on a bunch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, and during the hearing of the matter, the apex court told Centre, 'You cannot undo the past'.

During the hearing of the matter, Justice Khanna stated that when a public trust was declared Waqf 100 or 200 years ago and suddenly you say it is being taken over by the Waqf Board and declared otherwise, Mehra intervened and said that it means if one has a Waqf, it can be made into a trust, and there is an enabling provision for it. To this, Chief Justice remarked, "You cannot rewrite the past!"

Check the top 10 developments of the hearing in the Supreme Court: