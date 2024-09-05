Thursday, September 05, 2024
     
Karnataka: Two students killed, several others injured as state-run bus collides with school bus in Raichur

The accident occurred when a government bus collided with a school bus in Raichur district. The injured students have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

Reported By : T Raghavan Edited By : Anurag Roushan
Raichur
Updated on: September 05, 2024 14:36 IST
Students killed in bus accident in Raichur
Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, two students were killed and several others sustained injuries after a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus collided head-on with a school bus in Karnataka's Raichur on Thursday. According to police, the bus was carrying students of Loyola School when the accident occurred.

The KSRTC bus, travelling at high speed from the opposite direction, swerved to avoid a pothole and crashed directly into the school bus, the police said.  As per the information, as many as 15 injured students have been taken to RIMS Hospital for treatment with the help of Manvi police and local residents. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the KSRTC bus driver at the Manvi police station.

Bus accident in Bengaluru

Last month, a major accident occurred in Bengaluru when a bus driver lost control of a Volvo bus, colliding with multiple vehicles near the Hebbal flyover. The incident left at least two individuals severely injured on August 13. The accident, captured on the bus's CCTV, shows the driver initially manoeuvring with one hand on the steering wheel. As he approaches traffic, he attempted to brake but instead crashes into at least four cars and five two-wheelers. The bus eventually stopped after hitting a car, which was dragged several meters and ended up horizontally in front of the bus. The video also captured the bus conductor rushing to the driver's seat, questioning why brakes were not applied. The bus's windshield was shattered during the collision.

ALSO READ: 13 killed in tragic road accident in Karnataka's Haveri district

 

 

 

