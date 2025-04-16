Congress on chargesheet in National Herald case: 'Why no NDA ally or BJP leader ever touched by ED?' National Herald case: ​The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case.

New Delhi:

The Congress on Wednesday denounced the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as a 'political vendetta,' questioning why no leaders from the BJP or its allies have faced similar scrutiny.

Addressing a press conference, senior leader Abhishek Singhvi claimed this is an attempt to divert attention from the economic crisis the country was facing and alleged that the National Herald case is nothing but a 'political vendetta' in a legal disguise. He further alleged that this 'politics of vendetta' has been masterminded by two people.

What did Congress say?

"For the last two days, politics of vendetta, harassment and intimidation is going on. The Congress leadership, especially Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, have been deliberately targeted," he said.

Singhvi further said, "This is nothing but vendetta in legal disguise. ED should answer why no NDA ally or BJP leader has ever been touched by the ED. Selective justice is actually nothing but political thuggery."

We will not be silent: Congress

"Effort is being made to divert attention from public issues, foreign policy and economic crisis. The masterminds of this politics of vendetta are two people. We will not be silent. We cannot be silenced. Whatever the prime minister and home minister do, we will not stay silent and we will keep raising these issues of the people," he said.

Singhvi said the case is nothing but vendetta in legal disguise. "Selective justice is nothing but political thuggery," he said.

Singhvi asked where are the proceeds of the crime. "This is the eighth wonder of the world, it is mocking justice, it represents the politics of vendetta," he said, hitting out at the government.

ED chargesheet in National Herald case

The Congress made strong remarks following the Enforcement Directorate’s chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others in the National Herald money laundering case, which alleges the laundering of Rs 988 crore. The chargesheet, filed on April 9 under various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), names Sonia Gandhi as Accused No. 1 and Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, as Accused No. 2.

Congress workers on Wednesday staged a protest outside the All India Congress Committee's office at 24, Akbar Road, condemning the BJP-led Central government after the ED's chargesheet.

