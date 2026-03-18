China supplied deadly drones, satellite navigation systems, missile fuel chemicals to Iran: US report

New Delhi:

As the conflict in the Middle East involving the US, Israel, and Iran has intensified and entered its 19th day, the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, a key body affiliated with the US Congress, has made a major claim in its latest report. The report claimed that China provided offensive drones, rocket fuel-related chemicals, and satellite navigation support to Iran, which are now being used in ongoing attacks across West Asia.

The conflict began the same day when the US and Israel together launched airstrikes on Iran. In response, Iran targeted Gulf nations hosting American military bases and sought to choke the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz to exert pressure on the US and Israel.

Cruise missile deal was nearly finalised

In its report titled "China-Iran Fact Sheet", released on Monday, the commission claimed that in the days leading up to the February 2026 strikes by the United States and Israel, China was actively engaged in supplying military equipment to Iran.

The report states that Beijing had delivered offensive drones and was close to finalising a major deal involving anti-ship cruise missiles, although the timeline for their delivery had not yet been agreed upon.

The commission further alleged that China approved the export of sodium perchlorate, a key chemical used in solid rocket fuel production, to Iran. Around March 2, 2026, two Iranian state-owned vessels reportedly departed from Gaolan Port in China carrying consignments of the chemical. The substance is widely used in the manufacturing of missile-grade solid fuel.

According to the report, China had earlier shipped nearly 1,000 tonnes of sodium perchlorate to Iran in January 2025, raising concerns about sustained material support for Iran’s missile programme.

China provided satellite navigation systems

The US Commission has also claimed that in 2021, China granted Iran full, military-grade access to its Navigation Satellite System. According to the report, it is possible that Iran is currently using this very system for drone and missile attacks in West Asia.

Here's the full report.

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