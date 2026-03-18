Sara Ali Khan can visit Badrinath, Kedarnath temples if she affirms faith, submits affidavit: Temple committee

New Delhi:

Sara Ali Khan can visit the Badrinath and Kedarnath temple complexes, but with a condition. The Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) has said that the actress would need to submit an affidavit declaring her faith in Sanatan Dharma before being granted entry.

Speaking at a press conference, BKTC chairman Hemant Dwivedi outlined the position more broadly. He said those who are not Hindus but have faith in Sanatan Dharma can still visit, provided they formally declare it.

What BKTC said about Sara Ali Khan visiting Badrinath and Kedarnath temples

Hemant Dwivedi told PTI, "Those (non-Hindus) who have faith in Sanatan Dharma-and who provide a written declaration stating, 'I am a Sanatani; I believe in Hindutva'-are all welcome." The committee has also prepared a standardised format for such an affidavit.

Addressing Sara Ali Khan specifically, given her past visits and her film Kedarnath, he added, "If Sara Ali Khan affirms that she holds faith and devotion towards Sanatan, and subsequently submits an affidavit to that effect, she will be granted darshan." The actress has yet to comment on the matter.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Sara Ali Khan's temple entry row

BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut has also reacted to Sara Ali Khan's Badrinath and Kedarnath temple entry row. "Sab sanatani hain...Yahan jo bhi hain sanatani hain...Wo bhi sanatani hai, so why fear in writing down the truth," she told reporters outside Parliament on Wednesday, March 18.

Proposal on non-Sanatanis, Yatra preparations underway

This comes days after the BKTC board unanimously approved a proposal to restrict the entry of non-Sanatanis into the temple complexes, including the garbhagrihas of Badrinath and Kedarnath. The proposal has now been sent to the Uttarakhand government for further consideration.

At the same time, preparations for the Char Dham Yatra are underway. Dwivedi said the process is moving at pace, with over 6 lakh devotees already registered within 10 days, up to March 16.

The yatra is set to begin on April 19, coinciding with Akshaya Tritiya. The Gangotri and Yamunotri temples will open on the same day, followed by Kedarnath on April 22 and Badrinath on April 23.

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