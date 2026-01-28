Orry claims Amrita Singh caused him emotional distress amid fallout with Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan Orry and Sara Ali Khan's fallout is a hot topic on social media. Now the social media influencer has dragged Sara's mother, Amrita Singh, into the matter. Read further to know what he said.

New Delhi:

Influencer and social media personality Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, has been making headlines in showbiz these days, due to his outspoken social media posts and the ongoing public tension with his former friends, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

In a recent exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Orry spoke openly about the entire controversy and said that if Sara and Ibrahim's mother, Amrita Singh, apologises to him then he would consider leaving the past behind. He clearly stated that it's not possible for him to consider their relationship normal at this time.

Reasons for unfollowing Sara and Ibrahim

On unfollowing Sara Ali Khan, Orry said, 'I unfollowed Sara a while ago, and I haven't followed Ibrahim in years,' while adding that pretending to be friends with Sara means pretending to be okay with the trauma her mother i.e. Amrita Singh caused him. However, when asked to elaborate on that alleged trauma, Ori declined to comment.

Comments on Sara's career and viral controversy

Recently, a comment by Orry about Sara Ali Khan's career went viral on social media. Clarifying the situation, Orry said he didn't think he said anything wrong. He said, 'I just made a small joke about her career. The entire internet makes fun of Sara's films all the time. People even joke about me being unemployed. It's not that big a deal.'

Condition for reconciliation: Amrita Singh's apology

Although Orry confirmed the rift with Sara and Ibrahim, he also stated that there is still a way to mend the relationship. He reiterated, 'If Amrita Singh apologizes, then maybe I can think about forgetting it in the future.'

What is the controversy?

Orry's social media posts have further fueled the controversy. In one reel, when he was asked to name the 'worst,' the names Amrita, Sara, and Palak appeared on the screen, which were interpreted as referring to Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari. Furthermore, in a video, comments about a micro bikini print on a T-shirt made it clear that Orry was taking a dig at Sara's career.

Sara Ali Khan hasn't directly addressed the controversy, but fans believe her recent Instagram story was an indirect response to Orry. Sara used Vikram Sarkar's song 'Naam Chale,' whose lyrics speak of living freely and avoiding unnecessary controversies.

Currently, the ongoing dispute between Orry and Sara Ibrahim remains a topic of discussion on social media and in the industry and everyone is watching to see if a reconciliation will ever be possible. Many are awaiting Sara Ali Khan's response.

