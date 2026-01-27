Kavya Gowda's husband stabbed in knife attack amid family dispute; police probe on Kannada television actor Kavya Gowda’s husband was injured in a knife attack following a family dispute that allegedly escalated into violence. Police probe is currently underway.

New Delhi:

Kavya Gowda, popular Kannada television actress, has found herself at the centre of a serious family dispute after an altercation within her household turned violent. The matter escalated to such an extent that her husband, Somashekar, was injured following a knife attack allegedly carried out by relatives.

According to a police complaint, the incident took place after a heated argument broke out between close family members. What began as a verbal disagreement escalated rapidly, and Somashekar was stabbed during the clash.

Kavya Gowda case: What the police complaint says

Kavya Gowda's husband, Somashekar, was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors treating him have stated that his condition is stable. Initial information suggests that the dispute stemmed from long-standing tensions within the family while living in a joint household.

Sources indicate that disagreements related to household matters and issues surrounding the care of Kavya Gowda and Somashekar’s young daughter had contributed to the strain. As the argument intensified, the situation reportedly spiralled out of control, ultimately turning violent.

Case registered, probe underway

It has been alleged that multiple family members, including Somashekar’s brother and other relatives, were involved in the altercation. Based on a complaint filed by Kavya’s sister Bhavya, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Counter complaints have also been filed from the other side, indicating that allegations have been made by both parties. The police are currently examining CCTV footage from the house and recording statements from everyone involved as part of the ongoing probe.

Reacting to the incident, Kavya Gowda addressed the media and said the fight happened due to misunderstandings and false accusations. She stated that the truth had been twisted during the argument and that threats were also made. According to her, the CCTV footage will clearly show what actually happened. The actress added that her immediate focus is on her husband’s recovery and her child’s safety, and said she will pursue justice through legal means.

