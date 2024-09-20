Uttar Pradesh: High-speed bus overturns in Sonbhadra, 44 passengers injured

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

In a major road accident, a high-speed bus overturned in the Robertsganj area of Sonbhadra district, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, leaving 44 passengers injured, police confirmed. The bus, operated by a private company, was en route from Chhattisgarh to Gaya, Bihar, when the accident occurred in the Markundi Valley.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kalu Singh, the bus was carrying 65 passengers when the driver lost control due to the vehicle's high speed, causing it to overturn in the steep Markundi valley.

"Due to high speed, the driver lost control of the bus in Markundi Valley, leading to the accident," ASP Singh explained.

Further, the police noted that of the total injured, 25 of those in need of immediate medical attention, were swiftly transferred to the district hospital for treatment.

Moreover, it is pertinent to note that the Sonbhadra district, located in eastern Uttar Pradesh, shares its borders with Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh, making it a key transit area.

School van crash leaves 10 children injured near Kharad village in Muzaffarnagar

Meanwhile, in another major road accident reported in the state, at least 10 children sustained injuries when a school van overturned after colliding with a car near Muzaffarnagar's Kharad village on Friday. Speaking to the media, Circle Officer (CO) SP Upadhyay said that the incident took place when the van of Star International School, carrying 18 children from different villages, was on way to the school in Phugana.

The injured children have been taken to a private hospital in neighboring Shamli district. The CO said the condition of three children identified as Ayush (15), Priyanshu (14) and Aryan (12) is serious. The van has been seized, and its driver, Kapil Kumar, has been arrested, the officer added.

