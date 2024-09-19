CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates floating restaurant in Gorakhpur says 'people won't be served rotis with spit'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gorakhpur: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the inauguration of the floating restaurant at Ramgarh Taal, in Gorakhpur.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a state-of-the-art floating restaurant, 'Float,' in Ramgarh Tal, Gorakhpur, on Thursday. The three-floor restaurant, spanning 9,600 square feet, can accommodate 100 to 150 guests at a time. Construction began in August 2022, and it is designed with modern facilities and an attractive interior.

Adityanath’s remarks on food hygiene

During the event, Adityanath referred to recent food hygiene scandals, remarking that patrons at the new restaurant won't be served “rotis with spit” or “Hapur-wala juice,” a reference to incidents where vendors were caught spitting on food or contaminating juice with urine. These incidents led to arrests in districts like Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, and Noida.

"It is good that people here will at least not be served Hapur-wala juice or rotis with spit. Whatever served here will be pure," Adityanath said.

Government's focus on food safety

In light of these incidents, Adityanath emphasised the government's efforts to maintain food safety. Earlier this year, the state government mandated food vendors along Kanwar Yatra routes to display their names for better transparency and informed consumer choices.

