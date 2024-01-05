Iqbal Ansari, ex-litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case, invited for Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari received invitation to the 'Pranpratishtha' ceremony.

Ayodhya: Former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari has received an invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple scheduled for January 22. The invitation was handed over to him by RSS workers on behalf of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Friday.

Upon receiving the invitation, Iqbal Ansari said, "...I am happy that the idol of Lord Ram is going to be installed... Ayodhya is the land of Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Christian harmony. It will always remain intact... The Supreme Court gave a verdict and the Muslims across the country respected it. There was no protest or demonstration anywhere... People of Ayodhya are happy, I am happy too..."

The invitation was delivered to him at his house located in Kotia Panjitola near the Ram Path in Ayodhya.

"My father was handed an invitation (for the upcoming consecration ceremony) earlier in the day," his daughter Shama Parveen informed.

More than a lakh devotees are expected to descend on the temple town on the occasion of 'pran pratishtha' on January 22.

According to sources, the invitee list has around 7,000 guests from India and abroad.

Ansari, in his late 50s, on December 31 said that the Muslim community respected the 2019 verdict of the Supreme Court on the Ram temple issue.

ALSO READ | Ayodhya Ram Mandir Darshan: Booking process, timings and more