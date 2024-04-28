UP: 21-year-old biker dies as e-rickshaw takes abrupt U-turn in Prayagraj

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEP SCREENGRAB The victim was taken to the hospital by other commuters

In tragic news, a 21-year-old man died after his two-wheeler crashed into an e-rickshaw that took a sudden U-turn in the middle of a busy road in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the incident occurred around 12:40 pm on Saturday, April 27, while the deceased, identified as Akash Singh, was out for some work in the afternoon.

Accident Captured on Camera

Significantly, CCTV footage of the accident, which has now gone viral on social media, showed that Akash Singh lost control of his bike after an e-rickshaw moving ahead of his vehicle suddenly stopped and took a U-turn in the middle of the busy road. Singh, unaware of the maneuver, collided with the e-rickshaw, causing his bike to overturn. Despite immediate efforts by other commuters to help him, Singh was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The e-rickshaw driver fled the scene after the accident.

Investigation Underway

A police case has been lodged against the e-rickshaw driver at the Kidganj police station based on a complaint filed by the victim's father. An investigation into the accident has also already been initiated.

