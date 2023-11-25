Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP man arrested for hacking bus conductor with cleaver over ticket fare in Prayagraj

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old engineering student attacked a bus conductor with a cleaver over the ticket price in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, police said. The conductor has been admitted to Swarooprani Nehru Hospital of the Medical College for treatment in a critical condition. A video of the incident has been making rounds on social media where the accused said conductor had indulged in blasphemy.

Accused is engineering student

The accused has been identified as 20-year-old Lareb Hashmi, a first-year B.Tech student at United Engineering College. Police have arrested the student from near Chandi Port, about two and a half kilometers away from the incident site.

According to DCP Yamunanagar Abhinav Tyagi, legal action is being taken in the matter by registering an FIR under relevant sections in the Industrial Police Station. The accused student is being interrogated. \ According to him, there was a dispute with the bus conductor over some fare amount. The accused student had boarded an electric bus from Shantipuram Phaphamau to Raymond to go to the engineering college. The name of the accused student is Lareb Hashmi, who suddenly attacked the conductor Harikesh Vishwakarma with a baton in front of the college gate.

Police arrests accused after encounter

The accused got off the bus before the others could understand anything. The accused student is a resident of Hajiganj of Soraon police station area. The injured conductor, 24-year-old Harikesh Vishwakarma is a resident of Pratappur Phulpur. There is deep anger among city bus drivers and operators regarding the incident. Late in the evening, when the police took him to the place where he had hidden his weapons after questioning, he fired at the police team with his hidden pistol, in response to which the police shot the accused in the leg and arrested him.

