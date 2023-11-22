Delhi: Man opens fire in Tilak Nagar market due to ‘personal enmity’, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: A man was arrested for allegedly opening fire at two people, and seriously injuring them in the Tilak Nagar market of the national capital, officials said on Tuesday (November 21). The incident occurred on November 18 near the Tilak Nagar market metro station. Soon after the receipt of information, the police rushed to the crime scene and recovered four empty cartridges from the spot. The injured persons were identified as Vikash (24) and Sajan (28) who were shifted to AIIMS Trauma Center in critical condition, Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

Police record eyewitness' statements

The police recorded the statements of the eyewitness and said that at around 3.30 pm on November 18, Vikash along with his friends Sajan, Nishant and Ravi had visited Tilak Nagar market for some work. Sajan had a verbal spat with one Gautam, who knew each other. Gautam allegedly opened fire on them using an illegal gun.

In the firing incident, Vikash and Sajan received bullet injures and the accused fled from the spot, the police said.

"A case of attempt to murder and relevant provisions of the Arms Act was registered. Crime Branch of the Delhi Police was directed to take the case," police said.

Crime branch arrests accused

The crime branch of Delhi Police later nabbed Gautam (20) from Murthal in Sonipat. He confessed to the crime, the police said.

Gautam also revealed that he purchased an illegal pistol and 50 rounds of bullets from a local criminal in the area, they said.

Gautam told the police that he had a personal enmity with Sajan.

"We have started further investigation into the matter," Special CP Yadav said.

(With PTI inputs)