Bhopal shocker: Eight-year-old girl raped at private school hostel, CM Mohan Yadav orders SIT probe

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational image

In a shocking incident, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the hostel of a private school in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal. The police on Wednesday said a case has been registered under the relevant sections of IPC against three persons. The police said they were trying to ascertain when the incident exactly took place.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the matter.

Misrod police station in-charge Manish Raj Bhadoria said," "An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a girls' hostel of private school. Following a complaint in this regard, the police registered a case on Tuesday night against three persons under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act."

Although the names of the accused are mentioned in the FIR, their identity is being established, the official added.

Bhadoria, on being asked about the allegation that the girl was drugged before the crime, said all these things will be clear once the investigation gets over.

"The process of carrying out the medical examination of the victim and recording her statement is underway," he said. The official stated several police teams have been constituted to collect the evidence related to the case.

On whether the clinical examination confirmed that the girl was raped, Bhadoria said a comprehensive report is awaited.

Replying to a query that injuries and swelling were found in the girl's private part during a medical examination conducted by doctors as per the request by the victim's mother, the police official said the complainant has made this allegation, but things will be clear in a detailed medical examination.

Bhadoria said that the CCTVs footage of the hostel has been recovered as the date of incident is not clear.

"The accused will be arrested once their identity is established," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Delhi-NCR schools bomb threat: Is ISIS behind hoax emails scare case? Know all details in 10 points