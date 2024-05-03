Spotify now puts this free feature behind paywall: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : SPOTIFY Spotify

Spotify is further making new changes to its free tier in order to push users towards paid subscriptions. Now, the company has put lyrics behind a paywall. Many Spotify users vent their anger on social media platforms. However, the company is yet to make an official statement about the change in affected markets.

However, this doesn't come as a surprise as the company last year was spotted locking down lyrics for non-paying users. Free users who were accessing lyrics were greeted with a message that said, “Enjoy lyrics on Spotify Premium.”

However, the company has now stopped calling it a test, although it is still not clear why it has not indicated that access to lyrics would be a premium feature. This information could have been added to the upgrade plans page or the help documentation. It is speculated that the company is still experimenting with a monthly limit on lyrics for free users. Some users have reported seeing messages indicating that each time they click on "Show Lyrics," it counts towards their new limit.

Meanwhile, Spotify has recently introduced a set of new AI-powered features for its users. One of the most interesting features is called AI playlists, which allows users to create playlists based on written prompts using artificial intelligence. This feature is designed to help users create a wider variety of playlists and to make finding new music easier. When creating a prompt, users are free to refer to all kinds of things, such as places, animals, activities, movie characters, colours, or emojis. According to the company, the best playlists are generated using prompts that contain a combination of genres, moods, artists, and decades.

Spotify utilises its understanding of users' musical preferences to create personalised playlists using this feature. After generating the playlist, users can fine-tune it by issuing voice commands such as "less upbeat" or "more pop". They can also remove songs by swiping left on them.

