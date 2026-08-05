Complaint against minor girl who abused PM Modi at CJP protest revoked, family hasn't returned home

Noida:

The complainant who filed a case against a 15-year-old girl over her abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a CJP protest has withdrawn the complaint, saying she no longer wishes to pursue the matter after the teenager apologised and the prime minister publicly forgave her.

Supreme Court lawyer Smriti Singh, a resident of Vasundhara in Ghaziabad, told PTI on Tuesday that she had initially lodged complaints against eight girls, with the Noida teenager being the first among them. She said a zero FIR was registered on July 29 at Noida's Expressway police station.

According to Singh, the case was registered under Sections 352 (intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace), 353(1) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(1) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"After the prime minister appealed for forgiveness, the girls, including the Noida teenager, uploaded apology videos. I had also said that if they apologised, I would withdraw my complaint," Singh said.

"Abuses never solve anything. Let’s guide the misguided. Let’s work together. Let’s work for Bharat," PM Modi had said in a video after the incident.

She added that the remaining girls also apologised and that she has now withdrawn complaints in all eight cases. "Since the prime minister forgave them, I also do not want to pursue the matter further. I have informed the Delhi Police and the Crime Branch about my decision," she said.

Family still away from home

At the housing society in Noida's Sector 168 where the teenager lived with her mother, security guards and maintenance staff told PTI that the family was not at home. They said the family had largely remained out of public view since the video surfaced and that police personnel from Delhi and Noida had visited the residence several times.

The staff said they were unaware of the family's current whereabouts.

Responding to the family's allegations of harassment, an official at Noida's Expressway police station said no complaint had been received regarding any harassment either within the housing society or elsewhere in the police station's jurisdiction.

The official said Noida Police had registered a zero FIR on the day the complaint was received before transferring the case to Delhi Police, as the alleged incident occurred in the national capital. The officer added that the family had not been in touch with local police since then and may have temporarily shifted to Faridabad.

Earlier, the girl's mother had appealed to Prime Minister Modi to forgive her daughter, saying the family had repeatedly apologised and that the minor had been influenced during the protest.

On August 1, the mother thanked the prime minister for publicly forgiving her daughter. She also urged the government to consider restricting access to social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook for children between the ages of 10 and 20, arguing that minors should be kept away from protests and political activities as they are easily influenced.

The mother further alleged that police personnel repeatedly visited their residence after the video of her daughter's remarks went viral, despite the family's repeated apologies. She also claimed that the FIR incorrectly recorded her daughter's age and appealed for the case to be withdrawn so the 15-year-old could "live peacefully".

The family's lawyer, Anil Kumar, said the girl was a juvenile and alleged that the complaint had wrongly identified her as a 25-year-old salon employee. He argued that the FIR was registered without proper preliminary verification and claimed that such verification would have prevented the case from being filed.

With inputs from PTI

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