Maharashtra bans analogue paneer sold as dairy: What is it, is it harmful and how can you identify it?

New Delhi:

Maharashtra has become the second state after Chhattisgarh to prohibit the manufacture, sale, storage and distribution of analogue paneer after concerns over public health and misleading food labelling. The move comes amid growing scrutiny over non-dairy paneer being sold as traditional dairy paneer in restaurants and eateries.

While analogue paneer is legally permitted under Indian food regulations when properly labelled, experts say consumers should know exactly what they're eating and how it differs from traditional paneer.

What is analogue paneer?

Analogue paneer is a paneer substitute made using vegetable fats such as palm oil, milk solids or milk powder, starch and emulsifiers, instead of fresh milk alone. Unlike traditional paneer, which is prepared by curdling milk with an acid such as lemon juice or citric acid, analogue paneer is manufactured to imitate its appearance, texture and taste while being significantly cheaper.

According to food labels, products sold as analogue paneer are required to clearly mention that they are non-dairy or analogue paneer.

Why has Maharashtra banned it?

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said the concern is not merely the product itself but selling analogue paneer as genuine dairy paneer, which misleads consumers and violates the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Authorities have warned that violators could face imprisonment and monetary penalties depending on the seriousness of the offence.

How is analogue paneer different from regular paneer?

Health advocate and author Revant Himatsingka says analogue paneer often contains vegetable oil and starch, whereas traditional paneer is made primarily from milk solids. He also points out that analogue paneer generally contains much lower amounts of naturally occurring nutrients found in dairy paneer, such as protein and vitamin B12.

Nutritionist Bhawesh Gupta echoes similar concerns, explaining that analogue paneer is commonly prepared using palm oil mixed with milk powder, making it different from traditional milk paneer.

He adds that analogue paneer may also contain more saturated fat than regular paneer and may not provide comparable levels of calcium, phosphorus and vitamin B12.

Three ways experts say you can identify analogue paneer

According to Revant Himatsingka, consumers can look for a few signs.

Read the label carefully

The easiest way is to check the ingredients.

Traditional paneer generally lists milk solids and citric acid, whereas analogue paneer may mention:

Vegetable oil

Palm oil

Starch

Analogue paneer (usually printed on the label)

Try the iodine test

Revant says adding iodine solution to paneer may help detect starch. If the paneer turns blue, it may indicate the presence of starch, suggesting it could be analogue paneer.

Notice the texture and price

Both Revant Himatsingka and Bhawesh Gupta say analogue paneer is often:

unusually cheap

more rubbery

chewier than regular paneer

However, these characteristics alone cannot confirm whether a product is analogue paneer.

Are these home tests reliable?

While these methods have been shared by health creators online, they should not be treated as definitive laboratory tests.

For example:

The label check is the most reliable method when buying packaged products.

The iodine test can indicate the presence of starch but cannot independently confirm whether a product is analogue paneer.

The dal/urea test mentioned in viral videos is not a standard consumer test recommended by FSSAI, and its accuracy for identifying analogue paneer has not been established.

Is analogue paneer unsafe?

According to experts, analogue paneer is not necessarily harmful if it is made hygienically and labelled properly.

The problem comes about where:

Consumers assume that they are buying dairy paneer

Products are made in an unhygienic environment

Substitute products are sold without any prior information

The nutritional content is not as expected by consumers.

What should consumers do?

Experts advise that:

Paneer is purchased from reputable manufacturers or dairy shops

Ingredients are checked carefully

Customers are wary of extremely cheap paneer dishes

It is best if paneer is made at home using fresh milk. The above strategy helps maintain balance, fairness, and accuracy in the story without deviating from the news hook provided by the Maharashtra ban.

Also read:

Beyond paneer: 8 vegetarian protein sources you should be eating