No insurance, no fuel? Know all about Supreme Court's order to Centre on pilot project for vehicles

New Delhi:

Supreme Court has delivered a verdict that could further tighten the norms on vehicles running without valid insurance cover, as it directed the Centre to draft a pilot project under which no fuel will be dispensed by petrol pumps to vehicles without third-party insurance.

On Tuesday, the top court took a serious note of road accidents in the country as it directed the Centre to implement test projects on select national highway corridors to replace conventional toll plazas with an automatic vehicle detection system, while also proposing measures to improve compliance with mandatory motor vehicle insurance.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra expressed concern over the high number of road accidents and congestion caused by long queues at toll plazas. The court said pilot projects should be introduced to allow vehicles to pass through toll points without stopping, using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology.

Gross violations of mandatory vehicle insurance policy

The bench also took serious note of the low compliance with mandatory third-party insurance under the Motor Vehicles Act, observing that nearly 56 per cent of vehicles on Indian roads remain uninsured, according to the Standing Committee on Finance's 2024–25 report.

To improve compliance, the court asked the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), in consultation with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), to develop a pilot project linking the sale of fuel to a vehicle's insurance status. Under the proposal, vehicles without valid insurance would be denied fuel at petrol pumps until insurance is renewed.

All about the no insurance, no fuel project

The court said such a system would help identify uninsured and unregistered vehicles while encouraging owners to maintain valid insurance. It noted that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had, in principle, no objection to the proposal. The bench added that ANPR cameras could be used to implement the mechanism.

Recalling its 2018 direction mandating three years of third-party insurance for new cars and five years for new two-wheelers at the time of purchase or registration, the court observed that a significant number of vehicles continue to remain uninsured despite the passage of eight years.

Extension of insurance cover to six years

In the interest of road safety, the bench directed that the mandatory third-party insurance period be extended to four years for new cars and six years for new two-wheelers. It asked IRDAI to issue the necessary directions immediately.

The court noted that 16.54 crore of the country's 30.48 crore registered vehicles are uninsured, warning that the lack of insurance often delays or defeats the statutory objective of ensuring timely compensation to road accident victims.

"The object behind mandatory insurance under Section 146 of the Motor Vehicles Act is not only to compensate victims of road accidents but also to ensure they are not drawn into prolonged litigation," the bench observed.

It added that uninsured vehicles leave accident victims and their families without timely financial relief, often forcing them into lengthy legal battles over compensation. The burden is particularly severe in cases involving death or permanent disability.

Cameras to flag uninsured vehicles, issue challans

To strengthen enforcement, the court directed IRDAI and MoRTH to deploy ANPR cameras in select states, integrated with the Insurance Information Bureau and the VAHAN database, to automatically detect uninsured vehicles and issue e-challans.

The bench also noted the absence of a uniform mechanism for police to verify insurance status during vehicle checks. It directed that state police be equipped with handheld devices or mobile applications linked to the Insurance Information Bureau and VAHAN portal to enable real-time verification and enforcement of mandatory insurance requirements.

Additionally, the court directed IRDAI to offer multiple policy options to private vehicle owners, including add-on covers, personal accident cover and own-damage cover, alongside a base policy that meets the minimum requirements under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The directions were issued while hearing a motor accident compensation case, with the court observing that despite a statutory framework mandating third-party insurance, compliance remains inadequate, leaving accident victims and their families struggling to secure compensation.

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