Spotify rollouts Miniplayer for its desktop app: Here’s how to use it

Spotify has rolled out a new feature for its desktop app on macOS and Windows. The newly introduced feature is called Miniplayer, which allows users to control music and podcast while using other apps on the desktop.

The Miniplayer is a small, floating window that remains on top of other applications. It contains buttons for playing, pausing, skipping tracks, and adjusting the volume. Users can access the Miniplayer by clicking on a small square icon in the bottom right corner of the Spotify app.

The Miniplayer can be resized to take different shapes such as a square for watching videos or a slim bar to take less space on the screen.

The newly introduced feature works with music and video content and allows users to keep playing their songs, podcasts, or music videos without switching back to the Spotify window again and again.

Currently, this feature is only available to Spotify Premium subscribers but the company has suggested that the feature might be rolled out to users of the free version of Spotify in the future.

"Whenever I’m working, Spotify is always running in the background. I keep jumping from track to track and this means I keep switching between windows. If I have to adjust volume or change the Repeat mode, for example, I need to switch to the Spotify window. I bet that you also felt from time to time that there should be a better way to handle these controls?," said Amayy, Spotify Star, announcing the Miniplayer feature on Spotify community.

"Well, we got lucky! That’s what the Miniplayer is for! Looks like this nifty feature is designed to give us maximum control over our music and podcasts with minimal intrusion, ensuring the workflow goes undisturbed," he added.

