Horoscope Today, April 23: Capricorns to avoid unnecessary thinking; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for April 23: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for April 23, 2024: Today is the full moon date of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Purnima Tithi will last the entire day and night until 5.19 am tomorrow. Today, after completing the whole day, there will be Vajra Yoga till 4.56 am. Also, Chitra Nakshatra will remain till 10:32 pm tonight. Apart from this, today is Chaitra Purnima of Snandan fast, etc. Mars will enter Pisces today morning at 8:39 am. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 23, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can improve this day. Also, know which will be your lucky number and lucky colour.

Aries

Today your day is going to be full of responsibilities. Not only will you get people's support from the government side, but you will also get encouragement to move forward. Today, friends in the office will be quite surprised by your project. Today you will be very happy with your son's progress. The day will be good for students. You will get a chance to study together with everyone. Your health will be better today than every day.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 6

Taurus

Today will be a wonderful day for you. Today you will continue to get success in your work field. You need to work hard continuously. Today some of your friends may come home to meet you, which will make you feel very good. Students can take the help of their seniors in any project. Today you should increase your work capacity. This will give you the desired benefits. Your married life will be full of happiness.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 7

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. Happiness and harmony will increase in your married life. Today there will be an increase in family happiness. Today you will get information about some special work from someone senior. This will make them feel proud. Today will be a fit day from the health point of view. Today you will be inclined towards religious activities. People doing furniture business will get more profit today and their mind will be happy.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 7

Cancer

Today will be a great day for you. As your income increases, your responsibilities will also increase. Today you will get new employment opportunities. You will take full advantage of them. Today your pending work will be completed with the help of a friend. Overall, your daily routine will be excellent today. Today the desire to do something new will awaken in your mind. Give importance to the words of elders in the house, this will make them feel good. Your business will change for the better than before.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 7

Leo

Today will be a great day for you. Property dealers will get a big deal today, which will bring you more profit in the future. Today you can have a party to change the atmosphere of your house, this will create a festive atmosphere in the house. People suffering from knee problems will get relief today. You can buy a vehicle or any other item for the comfort of your family.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 4

Virgo

Today will be a happy day for you. Parents will boost your morale and you will get full support in your decision. If you have any construction work going on, it will be completed soon. Today all your efforts will be successful. Students preparing for competitive exams will be successful soon. Your health is going to be good today. Your morale will increase.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 5

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. Mutual interaction between brothers and sisters will increase. Students of competitive exams born under this zodiac sign will get success in reaching success. Today family members will seek your advice regarding some work. You should have positive thoughts in the office, this will make your work easier. Today one should avoid spending on unnecessary things. It is possible to increase the number of your friends. Your health will be good, due to which you will move rapidly towards success.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 2

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will express your feelings to your friends, which will lighten your mood. You should not start a business without taking any experienced opinion. Today you may meet some new people in the office. It would not be appropriate to talk to anyone more than necessary. You will get relief from health-related problems today.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 6

Sagittarius

Today will be a great day for you. Will respect elders today. People suffering from health-related problems for a long time will get relief to a great extent. You will see positive changes in the work field. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and prosperity in your married life. Today your health will remain fit. Try to have a good time with your children.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 7

Capricorn

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you should give your body some rest and avoid unnecessary thinking. Today brother will take your opinion on some important issues. Be careful of your opponents in office. Students doing diplomas under this zodiac sign should continue working hard in their studies. Will plan to travel somewhere with lovemate.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 6

Aquarius

Today will be a happy day for you. Today you should avoid getting entangled in small matters. People associated with government departments will be honored and your position is also expected to increase. Students will get a chance to showcase their art today. You can do something new to make life better. You will see favourable changes in business. A good marriage proposal may come for unmarried people.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 3

Pisces

Today is going to be your day of success in the workplace. You will find many ways to increase your income, which will make your financial position stronger than before. A guest may arrive today, which will create an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Today you can talk to your spouse on some important topics. Students will revise old chapters today. Today your health will be better than before.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)