Ruslaan Review: Aayush Sharma-starrer has all essential elements of action and entertainment

Aayush Sharma Photo:INSTAGRAM Movie Name: Ruslaan

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: April 26, 2024

April 26, 2024 Director: Karan Lalit Butani

Genre: Action Drama

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma's Ruslaan has been released in theatres this Friday. The film is full of action and emotions. Despite being slow-paced, the film has its heart in the right place. Another good part about the film is its casting. From Aayush to Jagapati Babu, every actor in this film has nailed their part. However, the film becomes predictable after a point but the filmmaker has compensated for that with mind-blowing action sequence.

Story

The story begins with Aayush's secret, which is revealed at the beginning of the story only. His father was a terrorist and the boy gets adopted by Major Sameer (Jagapathi Babu) who had shot down his father. Ruslaan struggles to get rid of his past and decides to serve the nation in order to come clean for his father's deeds. However, his inability to play a team person lands him in trouble. After being fired, he works on a private mission under RAW Agent Mantra (Vidya Malavade). During this time, Ruslaan meets with Agent Vaani (Sushrii Shreya Mishraa), and along with her, he goes on a mission to protect India from its enemies.

Direction

Karan Lalit Butani should be applauded for choosing the right cast and coming up with mind-boggling action sequences. However, the filmmaker fails to captivate the audience with an unpredictable storyline before the interval. The second half of the film keeps the audience glued to their seats. One will leave the theatre hailing the action sequences. The action choreography was shot in close-up, which shows that they put a lot of effort into making each stunt look distinct. Despite having an India vs Pakistan background, there is no jingoism or 'forced desh bhakti' in the film, which is an accurate choice made by Lalit, as such repetitive content decreases the impact of scenes.

Acting

Aayush Sharma is seen completely immersed in his character in the film. This is Aayush's fourth film and one can notice the improvement with each of his performances. Be it LoveYatri or Ruslaan, Sharma's dancing abilities are also showcased perfectly. Apart from this, he has yet again stunned the audience with his powerful actions.

Sushrii Shreya Mishraa is powerful in her screen presence. She has also up the game with action shots. South star Jagapathi Babu has also proved his acting prowess. In the film, he plays the role of a police officer and Ruslaan is his son. This is his second film in Hindi cinema. Vidya Malavade is in the role of RAW agent, her character is very important. She is an actress who brings life to the character, a complete stand-out one. Zaheer Iqbal and Sunil Shetty have a special cameo in Ruslaan.

Music

Ruslaan's music is not very impactful but the songs are perfectly placed in the film. Also, as most of the songs are in the first half only, the story in the second half does not get diverted due to forced music. Vishal Mishra, who did wonders with Aayush in the Manjha song is somehow not able to create something similar this time. None of the songs from Ruslaan maybe even ring a bell once you leave the theatre. The music of Ruslaan is another demerit of the film.

Verdict

Despite being predictable, some scenes in Ruslaan will take you by surprise. The pre-interval scene and the climax are a clear standout. This is a film that has all the essential elements of action and entertainment. Overall, Ruslaan is a fine one-time watch.