Top 5 waterproof Bluetooth speakers you can buy for your Holi party

Holi is a festival of colours and joy. In India, the festival is celebrated with joy, colours and unity. The festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil and brings a joyful and cheerful vibe. Music plays a vital role in this festival. It adds to the spirit of Holi and brings people together with melodies and rhythms. A portable Bluetooth speaker with impressive sound can transform your Holi party space into a dance floor. Here are the top 5 waterproof Bluetooth speakers you can buy this Holi.

Top 5 waterproof Bluetooth speakers to buy this Holi

Tribit BTS31

This speaker gives 40W output and comes with high fidelity 360° audio quality with dual-passive radiators for heavy-hitting low notes. It is also equipped with XBass Technology for bass kicks and low notes. It has two 5,000mAh batteries and gives 24 hours of listening time.

It supports Bluetooth 5.3 and has an IP67 water rating.

JBL Flip 6

This speaker gives 30W output and can last 12 hours. It has an IP67 water and dustproof rating. It supports a personalisation app to change music settings.

boAt Stone 1800

The boAt Stone 1800 speaker has a 90W RMS sound. It has a battery life of up to 5 hours on a single charge and comes with Bluetooth v5.3. The speaker has an IPX6 splash resistance rating and EQ modes. It also has a built-in microphone and RGB LEDs. The speaker doubles as a power bank and comes with an AUX port and USB port.

Soundcore

This speaker is equipped with Hi-Res audio by Qualcomm aptX. It has two ultra-high frequency tweeters, two neodymium woofers, and two passive radiators. It gives 30W output enhanced in real-time by BassUpTM technology.

It gives 12-hour playtime through a 6,700 mAh battery. The speaker is fully waterproof and has an IPX7 rating.

Bose SoundLink Flex

This speaker is packed with a custom-engineered transducer and proprietary Position Qtechnology automatically detects the position of your portable Bluetooth speaker for optimal sound quality. It has an IP67 rating and is waterproof. The speaker charges through a USB-C cable and offers up to 12 hours of life per charge.

