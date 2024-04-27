Delhi woman shot dead by minor in Jahanhirpuri over refusal of daughter's relationship

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Police have informed that the minor has been identified.

A woman was on Friday shot dead in the Jahangirpuri area of northwest Delhi allegedly by a minor boy, police said. They said the minor was in a relationship with the daughter of the deceased. The minor has been identified and teams have been formed to apprehend him, the officer said, adding that a case has been registered under relevant sections.

"The accused shot the woman dead as she opposed the relationship. The accused and two of his friends procured a pistol and committed the crime," a senior police officer said.

Earlier, two men were stabbed to death allegedly following an argument over cigarettes in the national capital, Delhi Police said on Friday (April 26). Three people were arrested in connection with the case, they added. The victims were identified as Sameer, and Fardeen who were residents of Bhalsawa Dairy.

The police received a PCR call at 1.22 am on Thursday regarding the stabbing incident, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said that according to an eyewitness, Mubin, his relative Fardeen was invited to a reception hosted by his cousin.

During the initial investigation, police found that the victims may have relieved themselves near the street of the accused’s houses which also could have triggered the argument and they stabbed Fardeen and Sameer to death, he said.

The police have recovered weapons of offence, a country-made pistol and blood-stained clothes along with the CCTV footage where the accused were seen chasing Sameer, police said.

