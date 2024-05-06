Mother beats, strangles daughter’s molester, later hangs body from free in Chhattisgarh; arrested

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

Crime news: A woman, her brother and her two minor daughters were arrested in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur for allegedly killing a man and hanging his body from a tree, the police said. The accused persons alleged that the man molested the minor girls and on May 1 night, he forced one of them towards an vacant house. The family reacted to his move and killed him “in defence”. The accused woman was identified as Bhagman Korwa and the deceased as Sanjay, 35.

The incident occurred in the Pratappur area where a body was found hanging from a tree.

Police launch probe

The police launched a probe into the incident. The autopsy report revealed that the cause of the death was strangulation and assault.

The police registered a case of murder and held a woman, identified as Bhagman Korwa, near her residence where the body was found hanging. She confessed to killing Sanjay with her brother Khiru and minor daughters who were 14 and 16.

According to the police, she said that Sanjay had been living near her residence for the last five years and used to stalk her daughters.

How did the crime take place?

She said that Sanjay was a drunkard and would often indulge into heated exchanges with the accused family over small issues. On May 1 night, they woke up to the screams of the minor girl and they ran towards the cries.

They discovered that their minor daughter was being dragged by Sanjay to his house. Angered with his action, the woman and her brother thrashed and strangled him with a rope. They initially dumped the body inside a toilet and then hanged it to a tree to give an impression that he died by suicide.

The woman along with her brother was arrested. Her minor daughters were sent to juvenile correction homes.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

