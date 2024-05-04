'Greedy' live-in partner strangles woman for money in Gurugram, dumps body near canal; arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

Crime news: A former live-in partner of a woman and his accomplice were arrested for allegedly strangling a woman and dumping her body near a canal in Haryana’s Gurugram earlier this year, the police said on Friday (May 3). The duo allegedly transferred Rs 30 lakh from her phone after killing her, they added. The accused were identified as Deepak and Krishan and the deceased as Renu, 24, who was found in Chhainsa near Yamuna canal on March 21. An FIR was registered at Chhainsa police station.

Deepak was a former live-in partner of Renu and ran a salon in Gurugram, the police said.

According to ACP (crime) Aman Yadav, Deepak was the main accused in the case.

What did the accused reveal during questioning?

During interrogation, the former boyfriend revealed that Renu contacted him to find a house for her in Gurugram and when Deepak saw a huge amount in Renu’s account, he “got greedy”, Yadav said.

The ACP said Deepak and his friend Krishan committed the murder by strangling her with a rope.

"After dumping the body near the canal they fled and transferred Rs 30 lakh from the account of the deceased," ACP Yadav said.

Yadav added that the accused were being questioned.

