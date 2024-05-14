Tuesday, May 14, 2024
     
  4. Delhi Police constable arrested for crushing man to death near Bhikaji Cama Place metro station

The police rushed to the spot and found a Delhi Police vehicle in an accidental condition along with the body of the deceased.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Ashesh Mallick
New Delhi
Published on: May 14, 2024 9:04 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A Delhi Police constable was arrested for allegedly mowing down a man near the Bhikaji Cama metro station in the city, the police said on Monday (May 13). A PCR call regarding the incident was received at 3.27 am, at Sarojini Nagar police station informing that a person is seriously injured in an accident involving a Delhi Police vehicle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

The police rushed to the spot and found a Delhi Police vehicle in an accidental condition.

The deceased was identified as Baijnath, 58, hailing from Trilokpuri.

“Legal action has been initiated at PS Sarojini Nagar. Thorough inspection has been conducted by FSL and crime team. Erring driver of offending vehicle namely  Constable Pardeep Kumar, PS Rajinder Nagar has been arrested. Further investigation is underway,” the police said.

 

