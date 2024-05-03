UP: Man gives triple talaq to wife in moving train, flees; victim seeks CM Yogi’s help

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

Crime news: A man from Pukhrayan in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat district gave a triple talaq to his wife in a moving train and then fled, the police said. The incident took place just before the Jhansi junction on April 29 when the couple was travelling to Bhopal. The accused was identified as Mohammad Arshad, 28, and his wife as Afsana, 26. As the train chugged into the Jhansi station, Arshad gave triple talaq to his wife and got off the train. He also beat his wife before fleeing.

Woman approaches police

Jolted by the sudden turn of events, Afsana contacted the Government Railway Police, which made preparations for her safe return to Pukhrayan in Kanpur Dehat, from where she had boarded the train, earlier that day. The police lodged an FIR and launched a manhunt for the accused.

Arshad, a computer engineer by profession in Bhopal, had married Afsana who hailed from Rajasthan’s Kota on January 12 this year after a match through a matrimonial advertisement.

Arshad turned out to be married

When she visited Arshad's ancestral house in the Pukhrayan last week, the wife discovered that her husband was already married. Upon confronting him, he and his mother began to harass her for dowry, according to the complaint.

The conflict between the couple continued until Arshad pronounced the triple talaq and left after abandoning her on the train.

Afsana appeals to CM Yogi for help

In a video, Afsana has appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for help and also to take action against those who divorce women and abandon them.

Circle Officer (CO) Priya Singh said that based on the woman's complaint, a case has been registered against her husband Arshad, his maternal uncle Aqeel, father Nafeesul Hasan, and mother Parveen.

"The matter will be investigated, and action will be taken," the CO added.

