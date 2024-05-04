Karnataka: Woman tied to electric pole & thrashed after son elopes with girl, 6 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative Photo

In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old woman was tied to an electric pole and assaulted by a group of women in Aremallapur village of Ranebennur district of Karnataka. The incident occurred on April 30 within the jurisdiction of the Ranebennur Rural Police station. As a result, six individuals, including three women, have been arrested.

The assault stemmed from a dispute involving the victim's son, Manjunath, who belonged to the Kuruba community, and a girl from the Maratha community of the same village. Manjunath had been in a relationship with the girl for two years, but tensions escalated when her family discovered their relationship. Manjunath left the village and stayed with his sister for over a year.

Upon his return to the village last week, Manjunath eloped with the girl amidst her family's plans for her marriage. In retaliation, members of the girl's family dragged Manjunath's mother, Hanumavva Medleri, onto the streets, where they tied her to an electric pole and assaulted her. Three men also encouraged the assault.

Police registered case, arrested six accused

Later, the local villagers intervened, objecting to the violence and advising the assailants to release the victim. Law enforcement authorities were promptly notified, and a police team arrived at the scene. "As soon as we received information about the incident, our police team rushed to the spot and took the woman to hospital for treatment. She sustained only minor injuries on her hands and was discharged later," a senior police officer said.

Based on the victim's complaint, a case was registered against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including voluntarily causing hurt, assault with intent to disrobe, criminal intimidation, and common intention. Three men and three women have been arrested in connection with the incident.

