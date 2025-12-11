From fleeing burning nightclub in Goa to detention in Thailand: Timeline of Luthra brothers' absconding days Goa Police suspended their passports and requested the Ministry of External Affairs to revoke them. Lookout Circulars (LOCs) were issued, and Interpol Blue Corner notices were activated to trace the brothers abroad.

A devastating fire at the popular Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, Goa, on the night of December 6, claimed the lives of 25 people, mostly staff and some tourists. The blaze erupted around 11:45 PM during a live performance, reportedly triggered by pyrotechnics on the first-floor dance floor.

Within hours, Goa Police registered an FIR against the club owners, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, along with senior management and event organizers, citing serious violations of fire safety norms, blocked emergency exits, and use of pyrotechnics indoors. Five managers and staff members were arrested in connection with the incident.

Luthra brothers flee the country

Investigations revealed that the Luthra brothers booked flights to Thailand during the rescue operation. Records show that they logged into MakeMyTrip at 1:17 AM on December 7, and later boarded IndiGo flight 6E 1073 to Phuket at 5:30 AM.

Here's the detailed timeline of events

December 6, 11:45 PM: Fire breaks out during nightclub performance.

11:55 PM: Blaze spreads rapidly; patrons trapped.

December 7, 12:02 AM: Police receive first distress call.

12:10 AM: Firefighters arrive; rescue operations begin.

1:17 AM: The Luthra brothers booked flight tickets to Thailand while emergency teams were still trying to contain the fire

Early morning: Fire brought under control; 25 fatalities confirmed.

December 7: LOC issued against Luthra brothers; they flee to Thailand.

December 11: Brothers detained in Thailand; deportation process started.