Non-Hindus barred from Gangotri Dham; Badrinath and Kedarnath Committee also mulls similar move The decision was made unanimously at a committee meeting held on Sunday. Shri Badrinath and Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Hemant Dwivedi said a similar proposal will be placed before the board in its upcoming meeting.

Uttarkashi:

Non-Hindus will no longer be allowed to enter Gangotri Dham in Uttarakhand following a decision by the Shri Gangotri Temple Committee. The decision was made unanimously at a committee meeting held on Sunday.

The restriction will not be limited to Gangotri Dham alone. It will also apply to Mukhba, which is known as the winter abode of Maa Ganga.

Shri Gangotri Temple Committee Chairman Suresh Semwal said the committee has decided to strictly ban the entry of non-Hindus into the Dham. He confirmed that the same rule will remain in force at Mukhba during the winter months.

Meanwhile, Shri Badrinath and Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Hemant Dwivedi said a similar proposal will be placed before the board in its upcoming meeting. The proposal seeks to ban the entry of non-Hindus into both Dhams and all temples managed by the Temple Committee.

Gangotri Dham gates closed due to snowfall

The gates of Gangotri Dham are currently closed to devotees. Owing to heavy snowfall and extreme cold during the winter months, the gates of all four Char Dhams are closed annually between October and November. They reopen the following year, usually in April or May. During the six winter months when the Gangotri temple remains inaccessible, devotees offer prayers to Goddess Ganga at her winter abode in Mukhba village.

Ganga Sabha seeks ban on entry of non-Hindus at all Ganga ghats

Meanwhile, the Ganga Sabha has also called for a ban on the entry of non-Hindus at all Ganga ghats within the Haridwar Kumbh region. According to the organisation, the proposed restriction should extend to government offices, public institutions, and even media representatives.

Nitin Gautam, president of the Ganga Sabha, which oversees Har Ki Pauri and nearby Ganga ghats, has written to the District Information Officer of Haridwar and officials from various departments, urging them to ensure that no non-Hindu personnel from their respective offices are allowed access to Har Ki Pauri.

"Whether it is a government department, an institution or a media person, the entry of all non-Hindus should be prohibited at these places in the Kumbh area," Gautam said.