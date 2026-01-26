'Successful India makes world stable, prosperous and secure': EU chief ahead of landmark free trade deal European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen remark holds significance as India and the EU are all set to finalise the much-awaited free trade deal. Before coming to New Delhi, the European Commission president had said that India and the EU are on the "cusp of a historic" FTA.

New Delhi:

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday called for a "successful" India and said it would make the world more "stable, prosperous, and secure". von der Leyen is on a three-day visit to India and was the chief guest for the 77th Republic Day.

"It is the honor of a lifetime to be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations. A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure. And we all benefit," von der Leyen posted on X (formerly Twitter) after the ceremony.

von der Leyen's remark holds significance as India and the European Union (EU) are all set to finalise the much-awaited free trade agreement (FTA). Before coming to New Delhi, the European Commission president had said that India and the EU are on the "cusp of a historic" FTA, which she said some people are calling as "mother of all deals".

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, von der Leyen said the FTA would create a market of two billion people, accounting for "almost a quarter of global" gross domestic product (GDP).

"And, crucially, that would provide a first-mover advantage for Europe with one of the world's fastest-growing and most dynamic continents. Europe wants to do business with the growth centres of today and the economic powerhouses of this century," she said last Tuesday.

The negotiations for an FTA between India and the EU had first started in 2007 but were stalled in 2013. They were relaunched in 2022 again, and the two sides are very close to finalising the FTA. According to news agency PTI, the two sides will likely announce the conclusion of the FTA negotiations on January 27.

Meanwhile, von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa attended the Republic-Day parade as chief guests. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several other Union ministers, the country's top military brass, foreign diplomats and senior officials were among the spectators.