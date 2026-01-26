India's Australian Open challenge ends as Yuki Bhambri faces exit from men's doubles India's Yuki Bhambri, accompanied by his doubles partner Andre Goransson, faced an unfortunate defeat in round three of the ongoing Australian Open 2026. With Bhambri's defeat, India's challenge at the Australian Open comes to an end as well.

Melbourne:

The Australian Open 2026 dream for the Indian contingent officially came to an end after 33-year-old Yuki Bhambri and his partner Andre Goransson were eliminated from the third round of the men’s doubles category. It is worth noting that the duo of Bhambri and Goransson performed brilliantly for the first two rounds.

The duo defeated James Duckworth and Cruz Hewitt in round 1 of the tournament. They followed it up with a win against Santiago Gonzalez and David Pel in the second round.

In good form, they faced Brazil’s Orlando Luz and Rafael Matos in the third round, but they were unable to overpower their opponents this time around. Bhambri and Goransson went down 6-7(7), 3-6 to the unseeded Brazilians in a close-quarter clash that lasted just over an hour.

With Bhambri’s exit from the tournament confirmed, this marks the official end of India’s challenge at the Australian Open. The 33-year-old had already exited from the mixed doubles category, while N Sriram Balaji had bowed out previously from the men's doubles.

Additionally, Maaya Rajeshwaran and Arnav Paparkar, who were participating in the junior tournament, faced first-round exits and were eliminated on January 24.

Luz-Matos set for quarter-final clash

Speaking of Orlando Luz and Rafael Matos, the two stars have officially qualified for the quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2026. The Brazilians will face off against Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos on January 27.

The players will look to give it their best shot in the quarter-final, as they will be looking to make it into the last four. Being unseeded, both Luz and Matos will hope for a good showing in the upcoming game. Zeballos and Granollers have been in good form as well, defeating the likes of Sanchez-Moutet in round 2.

Also Read: