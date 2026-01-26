'Only natural': Harbhajan Singh gives his take on Sanju Samson's future after consistent subpar outings Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh took centre stage and talked about what the future might hold for India opener Sanju Samson after his dip in form ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 that is slated to begin on February 7.

New Delhi:

The Indian team clinched their ongoing five-game series against New Zealand. The Men in Blue managed to register a dominant victory in the third T20I of the series, which was played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. It is worth noting that India has won all three games of the series so far, and they will hope for more of the same in the fourth T20I as well.

It is worth noting that India had a target of 154 runs to chase down, and the side managed to do it in just 10 overs thanks to stellar knocks by Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. However, in the midst of the brilliance, the subpar form of opener Sanju Samson stood out once more.

Sanju was dismissed on a golden duck in the clash, and reflecting on his form, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh came forward and opined that if the form continues, Ishan Kishan could end up taking Samson’s place in India’s lineup for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"Sanju is not getting runs. I hope they give him a chance or two more. It is important that he get runs for his confidence, as well as the team's confidence. But, if runs don't come, it is only natural that you see Ishan Kishan opening quite soon. I feel that India will win this series 5-0," Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel.

Harbhajan Singh also reflected on India’s performance

Furthermore, Harbhajan Singh talked about how the target of 154 runs is nothing in today’s world cricket and opined that New Zealand never looked to be in the series for the first three matches.

"It did not seem like New Zealand were in this series at any point. But in today's match India had New Zealand on their knees, and I will call this team, a gunda team. This is something else, they are just smashing it, it is just simply marvelous. They start from the first ball itself. 153 is nothing these days in T20 cricket," Harbhajan said.

