Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti: Head to Head record ahead of Australian Open 2026 clash With Novak Djokovic all set to take on Lorenzo Musetti in the quarter-final of the ongoing Australian Open, let us have a look at the head-to-head record between the two stars ahead of the upcoming clash.

Melbourne:

The stage is set for the quarter-final stage of the ongoing Australian Open 2026. The legendary Novak Djokovic will be taking on world number five Lorenzo Musetti in one of the quarter-final clashes. The two stars will take on each other on January 27 and will look to put in a good showing in hopes of progressing further into the competition.

It is worth noting that both Djokovic and Musetti have been in brilliant form in the tournament. The Italian star kicked off his campaign by defeating Raphael Collignon. He followed it up with wins against Sonego, Machac, and Taylor Fritz. He will hope for another good showing against Djokovic as well.

On the other hand, Novak Djokovic defeated Pedro Martinez in round 1, Maestrelli in round 2, Botic van de Zandschulp in round three and had a walkover win against Jakub Menšík in the fourth round.

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti Head-to-Head record

It is worth noting that the quarter-final clash between Djokovic and Musetti will be the 11th meeting between the two stars. Djokovic has heavily dominated the head-to-head, as he has won nine times, with Musetti just winning once.

Lorenzo Musetti shared his thoughts after defeating Fritz

Making quick work of Taylor Fritz, Lorenzo Musetti took centre stage and talked about his round four performance. He also talked about the challenges of being away from his family.

"I feel more mature on the court. I'm playing better for that, and for them. I didn't get much sleep in the offseason. But we found a way to work and to practice really well on and off the court. Now it's more than 20 days that I'm alone and it's not easy, but I feel their presence also here,” Musetti said.

