US woman who allegedly 'tried to bribe' CISF personnel with gold arrested at Delhi's IGI Airport

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

A US woman was apprehended at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after allegedly attempting to "bribe" a CISF security personnel with smuggled gold. The woman has been identified as Farah Deeko Mohamed. The incident occurred at Terminal 3 on Wednesday morning following Mohamed's arrival from Nairobi, Kenya, aboard an Air India flight.

The passenger was intercepted by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel while she was being frisked before taking a connecting Air India flight to Hyderabad, a senior officer of the paramilitary force said.

She was found carrying five gold bars (weighing 50 grams each) and some jewellery worth about Rs 35 lakh by concealing it in her undergarments, the officer added. "The passenger discreetly offered some gold she was carrying to the CISF woman personnel who frisked her, in exchange for allowing her to proceed with the precious metal," a CISF spokesperson said. "The personnel rejected the bribe and promptly apprehended the passenger," the spokesperson added

Later, the passenger was handed over to Customs officials for further investigation.

2 held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.21 crore

Earlier on April 18, two men were arrested by customs officials at the international airport here for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 1.21 crore into the country by concealing it in their rectum. The accused, who had arrived from Jeddah, were arrested in separate cases, according to an official statement. One of the men was intercepted on his arrival here on Tuesday, the statement said.

"During personal and baggage search of the passenger, three oval-shaped capsules containing yellow coloured chemical paste wrapped in transparent rubbery material, suspected to contain gold, were recovered which were concealed by the passenger in his rectum," the customs department said in the statement.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Delhi's IGI Airport features amongst top 10 busiest airports in world | Check global rankings