Telecom companies in India have started providing eSIMs facility to their subscribers. eSIM are superior to the traditional SIM cards as thieves cannot throw them away easily after stealing your phone. In addition to this, they make switching from one network to another easy and are easier to activate.

Recently, Vodafone Idea announced the rollout of eSIM facility in New Delhi after Mumbai. Other two major telecom operators, Jio and Airtel, already provide eSIM facility in the country. If you are interested in activating Airtel or Jio eSIM on your smartphone, here is a step-by-step guide on how to activate eSIM on your Airtel, Jio number.

A step-by-step guide on how to activate eSIM on your Airtel, Jio number

To activate Airtel eSIM on your smartphone, follow these steps:

1. Open the Messages app on your smartphone.

2. Send ‘eSIM your registered email address’ to 121 from your Airtel number (e.g., ‘eSIM techlusive@gmail.com’).

3. Once you send the SMS, you should receive a reply. Respond with ‘1’.

4. You will then receive another SMS from 121 to get consent via a call. After providing verbal consent, you will receive a QR code on your registered email address.

5. Go to Settings > Mobile Data > Add data plan.

6. Choose if you want the eSIM to be set as your primary or secondary and tap on Done.

To activate Jio eSIM on your smartphone, follow these steps:

1. Open the Messages app on your smartphone.

2. Send ‘eSIM your registered email address’ to 199 from your Jio number.

3. Send ‘1’ as a response.

4. You should receive another SMS from 199 to get consent via a call. After providing verbal consent, you will receive a QR code on your registered email address.

5. Open Settings > Mobile Data > Add data plan.

6. Confirm and choose if you want the eSIM to be set as your primary or secondary. Finally, tap on Done.

Following these steps will help you easily activate eSIM on your smartphone.

