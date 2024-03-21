Vi launches eSIM facility for prepaid users in New Delhi: Here's how to activate it

Follow us on Image Source : VODAFONE IDEA Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the launch of eSIM support for its prepaid users in New Delhi. This has come nearly four years after the launch of the eSIM facility for its postpaid users in July 2020. Vi subscribers with supported smartphones and smartwatches can now activate eSIM on their devices.

Earlier this month, Vi rolled out eSIM support for its prepaid users in Mumbai and now the facility has been extended to New Delhi. The facility is currently available for Android and iOS devices. However, the company is yet to reveal when the eSIM facility will be rolled out for Vi prepaid users across the country.

Here is the list of all the devices that support Vi eSIM in New Delhi:

iPhone XR and newer models

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series,

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy S21 series and newer S-series models

Motorola Razr series

Motorola Edge 40

Google Pixel 3 and newer models

Vivo X90 Pro

Nokia G60

Nokia X30

If you are a user of one of these devices and want to use Vi eSIM in your device, here is a step-by-step guide on how to activate Vi eSIM on your phone

Existing Vi Customers:

Step 1: Text "eSIM followed by your registered email address" to 199 (e.g., "eSIM [email address]").

Step 2: Reply "ESIMY" to the confirmation SMS within 15 minutes to confirm switching to eSIM.

Step 3: Answer a call from Vi to provide final consent.

Step 4: Upon receiving a QR code via email, scan it through Settings > Mobile Data > Add data plan.

Step 5: Follow on-screen prompts to complete the activation (tapping "Continue" and choosing a default line might be involved).

Your eSIM should be active within 30 minutes.

New Vi customers can visit their nearest Vi Store with their identity proof and follow the activation process there.

