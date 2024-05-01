West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2024: When and where to check WB Board Class 10th Result

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2024 tomorrow, May 2.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2024: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is all set to announce the class 10th results. As per the official information, the results will be declared tomorrow, May 2 at 9 AM through a press conference. Once the results are released, students will be able to get their marksheets, and certificates from respective camp offices of the board from 10 AM on May 2.

WB Board Class 10 exams were conducted between February 2 and 12 at various exam centres across the state. Once the results are out, the students will be able to download West Bengal Madhyamik Results 2024 from the official website of the Board - wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. The easy steps to download the results are given below.

ALSO READ | Delhi School EWS Admission 2024-25: Registration begins at edudel.nic.in, check eligibility, how to apply

How to download West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2024?

Visit the official website, wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in

Navigate the link to the ' West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2024 for future reference

ALSO READ | Bihar School timings changed due to heat waves and high temperatures, check new schedule

WB Board Class 10th Result: Division-Wise camp offices for Marksheets, and Certificates

The camp office for the distribution of marksheets and certificates of the following sub-divisions has been changed for this time only.

Bolpur - Bolpur Vivekanada Viyapith

Rampurhat- Rampurhat DR SM Vidyayatan

Chandannagar - Chandernagore Kanailal Vidyamandir (French Sec)

Mursidabad - Berhampore Maharani Kasiswari Girls High Schools

Howrah (Sadar) - Jagacha High School

Kakdwip - Kakdwip Jnandamoyee Vidyapeth (High Schools)

Kalimpong - Kalimpong Kumudini Homes

Malda (Sadar) - Malda Umeshchandra Bastuhara Vidyalaya

Last year, A total of 6,98,628 students registered for the West Bengal Madhyamik Exam of which 565,428 students passed. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 86.15 per cent.