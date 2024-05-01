Girl attacked with sharp-edged object by fellow student, Delhi Police launches probe

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Photo

In a horrific incident, a girl allegedly slashed a fellow student’s face with a sharp-edged object in the Gulabi Bagh area of Delhi. The Delhi police on Wednesday said they have launched an investigation into the matter.

Evidently, a purported video of the incident surfaced online where a girl can be seen with serious injuries on her face. “Initially, we got to know that a scuffle broke out between a few girls of a government school outside of the school premises and one of them hit another girl with some sharp edge thing," a senior police officer said.

Taking suo moto cognizance, the police have launched an investigation into the matter, the officer said. "We have taken action under the Juvenile Justice Act since all those who can be seen in the video are juveniles,” he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

