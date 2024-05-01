Uttar Pradesh: Man slits throat of wife, mother in Baghpat due to family dispute

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Man slits throat of wife, mother in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat due to family dispute.

Uttar Pradesh crime news: The wife and daughter-in-law of a retired sub-inspector (SI) of the Delhi Police were murdered by slitting their throats in Halalpur village under the Chhaprauli police station area of Baghpat on Tuesday (April 30), police said.

The suspicion of murder is on the retired sub-inspector Jitendra Khokhar's son Manish, who has been detained, they said. On the other hand, fearing being caught, Manish went to the bathroom and attempted suicide by cutting the veins of his hand and neck with a blade. He was admitted to the hospital by the police.

The deceased have been identified as Varsha (28), the wife of Manish, and his mother Saroj (58), police said.

What police say on this matter?

Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Vijayvargiya said the Chhaprauli police station received information at around 4:00 pm on Tuesday (April 30) about the murder of two women by unknown persons in Halalpur village of the police station area.

Manish will be interrogated after treatment, he said. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said. Prima facie, the reason for the incident is said to be a family dispute.

What locals say about cold-blooded murders?

On the other hand, the people of the village said that arguments took place every day between Manish, his wife and his mother. His mother and wife had a fight this morning also, they added.

