Uttar Pradesh: Teen girl raped by cousin in Bijnor, accused held

A teen girl was raped by her cousin in UP's Bijnor

In yet another crime committed against women, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her cousin in a village. Although the accused has been arrested, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the minor girl had gone out to feed her cattle, ASP (Rural) Ram Araj said. By the time the family members arrived at the spot after hearing the cries of the girl, the accused had fled, the ASP said.

Based on the complaint by the survivor's family, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said. The ASP said the accused man has been arrested.

