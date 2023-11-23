Delhi: Minor stabs boy for over 100 times to rob Rs 350 in Welcome, arrested | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gruesome murder caught on camera

Welcome murder: In a spine-chilling incident, a minor was killed over a robbery of Rs 350 in the Welcome area in the national capital. According to police, the reason behind murder the murder was said to be robbery. The entire maniac kind of killing was recorded on CCTV.

Police said the accused, who is said to be a minor, first choked the 17-year-old victim. When the victim fell unconscious, the accused stabbed him multiple times before robbing him of his money about Rs. 350. The victim was taken to GTB Hospital where he was declared as brought dead. The accused, who was in an inebriated condition, was also seen dancing next to the body in extremely disturbing security footage which has now gone viral. Reports said he stabbed the victim over 100 times. The police have also recovered the murder weapon.

"On Tuesday, a PCR call was received at around 11.15 pm that a youth, aged around 18 years, was stabbed to death by a minor in a bid to rob him in Janta Mazdoor colony in Welcome area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. "The victim was rushed to a hospital but he was declared dead," he added.

Further investigation in the case is in progress and CCTVs in the area are being scanned.